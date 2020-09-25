Mayor Stoney proposes funding mental health, substance abuse pilot program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Stoney announced that he will recommend part of the city’s projected surplus balance fund to pilot a program dedicated to addressing mental health and substance abuse disorder challenges in low-income communities.
This comes after Mayor Stoney said he is recommending that the special purpose reserve goes toward funding the city’s equity study, initiatives to address racial health disparities, and post-employment benefit liabilities.
The city will work alongside the Richmond City Health District (RCHD) and Richmond Behavioral Health Authority (RBHA) in designing and implementing this pilot.
The year-long pilot aims to increase the accessibility of mental and behavioral health support in communities that suffer from disparities in care and outcomes.
“Richmond residents who live with mental and behavioral health challenges are experiencing compounded harms during the pandemic,” Mayor Stoney said. “But this program should not be limited to short-term relief. We need a permanent culture shift to destigmatize seeking help.”
RBHA treats patients referred to the organization, but the onus traditionally is on the patient to seek out services and follow through on referrals.
This pilot program, by establishing a mental health presence in RCHD’s community resource centers, will increase accessibility and destigmatize seeking out support.
