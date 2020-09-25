Man dies following double-shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died following a double-shooting in Henrico on Friday.
Henrico police were called to the 5000 block of Meadowlark Court around 1:50 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
At the scene, they found a man and woman with injuries. They were both taken to the hospital, with the man in critical condition at the time. Police said he later died at the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804- 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
