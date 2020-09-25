Hopes for COVID-19 workers’ comp expansion ends in Senate committee

A Virginia Senate committee swiftly killed a bill that would extend COVID-19-related workers' compensation to first responders, teachers and health care providers.
The Thursday vote ended any chance of expanding coverage during the ongoing special session — now in its fifth week — and marked another blow for House Democratic leadership, who announced the legislation as a priority before lawmakers convened on Aug. 18.
The bill from Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, would have made it easier for certain essential workers — including school employees, firefighters and police officers, and medical providers — to receive benefits if they contracted COVID-19 on the job. The virus is currently considered an “ordinary disease of life” under Virginia code, making it nearly impossible for workers to claim compensation unless they have airtight proof they caught the virus at work.
Jones' bill aimed to reclassify it as an occupational disease for certain industries, similar to recent legislation that made it easier for firefighters to claim benefits for cancers connected to smoke and hazardous chemicals. It passed the House with support from a handful of Republican delegates in a 61-37 final vote.
But the legislation came with a hefty financial impact statement from some local governments, with Alexandria estimating it could cost as much as $5.5 million.
“Money is certainly an issue for everybody at this point, and I know we understand that,” Jones said in a phone interview on Thursday. “The estimations, you can take them or leave them, but we believed strongly that this measure is worth the investment.”
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.