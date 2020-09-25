Henrico County School Board pulls redistricting plan

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County School Board announced it is pulling its plan to redistrict county schools, which initially caused large protests between parents and students.
The school district announced its decision in a tweet last night and said that instead of redistricting, they will be focusing on ‘other specific situations’ such as:
- Using more room at the newly expanded Holladay Elementary School in Brookland
- School meals at Quioccasin Middle School
- Capacity levels at Colonial Trail and Rivers Edge Elementary Schools
The board has not decided on what the changes will look like or when the changes will occur, however, the district says they will send more information to parents via email.
