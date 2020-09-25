HCPS free meal service to resume Tuesday with voter registration drive

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will resume its free student meal service on Tuesday since students are off on Monday in observance of Yom Kippur.
The free curbside pick-up service at all HCPS schools will pick up again Tuesday, and the bus stop neighborhood drop-off service will resume Wednesday.
When the meal service resumes, families will also be able to register to vote.
“School sites and bus-stop sites will have voter registration information available, including registration forms and guidance on how to register online. Information will be available in English and Spanish for eligible students and family members who need to register before the Oct. 13 deadline,” a release said.
For more information on the HCPS meal service, times and locations, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.