Forecast: Cool with more rain to start off the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remnants of Beta will continue to bring occasional rain to much of Virginia this Friday morning. Rain will be heaviest to the south
FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers likely, could be heavy in afternoon across southern Virginia. Lows upper 50s, highs mid 60s (Rain Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Morning light showers with some partial clearing. Lows low 60s, highs mid 70s (Morning Rain Chance: 40% drops midday and afternoon)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows low 60s, highs at around 80.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening with better chances overnight as a cold front moves through. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers possible. Lows low 60s, highs mid 70s (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in lower 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70.
