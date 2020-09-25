Ashland Berry Farm pumpkin patch opens this weekend

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland Berry Farm announced the pumpkin patch will be opening this weekend beginning Sept. 26.
Guests can get all you can carry pumpkins for $20.
The pumpkin patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Hayrides across the 30-acre pumpkin patch will be available from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Families can also participate in activities such as:
- The pumpkin patch
- Fort Pumpkin
- 3D Boo HouseThe Donut Shop and Fort Pumpkin will be opening on Oct. 3.
Mums, gourds, corn stalks and hay bales will be sold at the Country Store and The Nightmare Gift Shop.
