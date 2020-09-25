Are mortgage borrowers taking on too much?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mortgage debt in the US has reached 15-trillion according to the Federal Reserve.
Clever, a real estate data company looked at the numbers and found-- where you live can play a huge role in how much you pay in fees and even interest rate.
The average mortgage fee in Virginia is $2479.35. The highest you’ll pay in feels is in California and Washington State.
Make sure you don’t become house poor. Do your homework and pay attention to the market.
Don’t give the lenders the power to determine how much house you can afford.
Run the numbers yourself before you sign on the dotted line.
