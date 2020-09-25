After whirlwind of postponements and cancellations, UVA and Virginia Tech set for kickoff

Virginia Tech welcomes NC State to Lane Stadium to get its 2020 slate going. The Wolfpack comes off a high scoring 45-42 win over Wake Forest to kick off its schedule. The Hokies have won four games in a row against the Pack, but the two teams have not faced each other since the 2015 campaign. Justin Fuente is 4-0 in home openers at the head of the program, and leads a team ranked 20th in the AP poll entering the season, 24th in the coaches' poll.