Voting in person during COVID: What you need to know

A record number of people have requested mail-in absentee ballots in Virginia this election, but Nov. 3 could still be a madhouse. Make sure to double-check your registration and polling place information before you head out, so you’re not running into problems when you get there. Aim to arrive at the polls at off-peak times, dodging the morning, lunch hour and evening rushes. Also, read over a sample ballot for your district beforehand, or head to the Department of Elections website so you can see a list of candidates and ballot questions, so you’re not doing any research on your phone in the voting booth.