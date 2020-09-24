Virginia Senator Kaine outraged by republican rush

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senator Tim Kaine is calling the death of supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a huge loss, and says republicans have a primary reason to fill her seat before the presidential election.
Kaine calls Ginsburg a titan saying she will go down in history as one of the top three legal minds ever.
He pointed out her pivotal role in forcing Virginia Military Institute to allow women admission.
Kaine is outraged republicans are rushing to fill the seat.
“Why are they going to break their promise? I’ll tell you why I think they’re going to break their promise, having watched them for 8 years. They view this, they can see, as the opportunity to finally repeal the affordable care act”, Kaine said.
He says if republicans repeal the ACA, millions of Americans will lose their healthcare.
