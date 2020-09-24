Virginia prisoners request independent monitor as COVID-19 cases and deaths mount

“The numbers themselves demonstrate one of two things: Either the measures they’re instituting aren’t appropriate or that they aren’t actually following through on what they’re saying they’re doing,” said Eden Heilman, legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, which is representing inmates who filed a lawsuit against the department shortly after the pandemic began. “We wouldn’t have outbreaks like what we have in Deerfield if one of those two things weren’t happening.”