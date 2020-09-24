Third patient files lawsuit against Allison Breast Center, doctor

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A third woman has filed a lawsuit against a former Henrico County doctor accused by the Virginia Board of Medicine of misreading mammograms.
In the suit - filed on Thursday - Sandston resident Tina Doub alleges negligence by Dr. Michael John Bigg of the Allison Breast Center.
The multi-million dollar suit says she suffered severe and permanent injuries and damages due to a misread mammogram, delaying her diagnosis and treatment of her breast cancer for almost two years.
The board of medicine temporarily suspended Dr. Bigg’s license, and a hearing date could be scheduled later this fall.
In another lawsuit - also alleging a misread mammogram - Dr. Bigg denied the claims.
