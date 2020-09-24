Third patient files lawsuit against Allison Breast Center, doctor

Allison Breast Center (Source: NBC12)
By Rachel DePompa | September 24, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 5:23 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A third woman has filed a lawsuit against a former Henrico County doctor accused by the Virginia Board of Medicine of misreading mammograms.

In the suit - filed on Thursday - Sandston resident Tina Doub alleges negligence by Dr. Michael John Bigg of the Allison Breast Center.

Tina Doub
Tina Doub (Source: Tina Doub)

The multi-million dollar suit says she suffered severe and permanent injuries and damages due to a misread mammogram, delaying her diagnosis and treatment of her breast cancer for almost two years.

The board of medicine temporarily suspended Dr. Bigg’s license, and a hearing date could be scheduled later this fall.

In another lawsuit - also alleging a misread mammogram - Dr. Bigg denied the claims.

