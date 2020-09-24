RACC looking for owners of lost pigeons

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) are looking for the owners of two branded pigeons.
In an Instagram post, the RACC says there was a pigeon race earlier this month, and they know there is a registry, but they haven’t been able to track down the listed owners.
One of the birds is from Club, New Jersey and the other bird belongs to someone in Hampton, Virginia.
If you know who the owners of the pigeons are, contact the RACC at (804) 646-5573.
