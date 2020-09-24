Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Hanover middle school

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Liberty Middle School.
The Hanover Health Department identified 13 people as possible close contacts, and they have been notified directly.
“In accordance with official health guidance, the affected individuals will move to remote learning for the next two weeks. All other LMS students will continue with in-person instruction as scheduled,” a letter to families said.
Schools officials said custodial staff will complete extra cleanings to sanitize the impacted classroom.
This comes after three employees tested positive for the virus earlier this month, delaying the start of in-person learning.
