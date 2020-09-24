Police searching for vehicle of interest in connection to Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect and vehicle of interest in connection to the shooting death of a man.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Redd Street on Sept. 16.
At the scene, they found Marquis Bushnell, a man in his 30s, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
“Marquis Bushnell was a father who had just moved to the area,” said Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell. “He was shot and killed while carrying groceries in for his family. We know someone out there has information that can help us bring justice for his family.”
Police said the vehicle of interest is a black or dark-colored newer model Dodge Journey SUV. It has dark wheels, no front license plate and silver accents.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.