News to Know for Sept. 24: Water main break update; Fatal motorcycle crash; Breonna Taylor case reactions; Jill Biden makes Virginia visit

Rain chances will increase as we start out the weekend.
Today will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
A water main break has closed the southbound lane of Gaskins Road between Mayland Drive and Broad Street in Henrico.
Drivers should expect delays.
The hope is to reopen the southbound lanes of Gaskins Road by late Thursday afternoon.
One person is dead and three others were injured following a crash involving a motorcycle in Richmond.
RPD said three people in the Toyota were taken to the hospital, where one passenger died.
The motorcyclist was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Activists, celebrities and everyday Americans have been calling for charges since Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation in March.
A grand jury returned three charges of wanton endangerment Wednesday against fired Officer Brett Hankison after shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside.
Hundreds of demonstrators chanted Taylor’s name and marched in cities like New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Las Vegas.
The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in connection with the raid at Taylor’s home on March 13.
As soon as the decision came down on whether to charge those officers, reaction quickly spread across Central Virginia.
Shortly afterward, a poster was placed on social media inviting folks to protest in Richmond’s Monroe Park.
Protesters marched chanting “no justice, no peace” and “Breonna Taylor,” among other things.
GRTC has suspended its Pulse service for the rest of the night due to protests in downtown Richmond in response to the Breonna Taylor case.
GRTC said other routes may be impacted with delays and detours. Buses are being detoured around all protester areas and stops may be missed.
Former Second Lady, Jill Biden will be participating in an early voting site visit with Mayor Stoney in Richmond.
Biden will join Mayor Stoney at the early voting site at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.
President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Newport News on Friday, Sept. 25.
The “Make America Great Again” rally will be at 9 p.m. at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport along Bland Boulevard.
Henrico County Public Schools continues to monitor COVID-19 trends when it comes to making decisions about the potential for in-person learning.
School leaders said a 16-person HCPS Health Committee meets every two weeks to examine regional COVID-19 data.
The health committee is scheduled to update the school board on Sept. 24, then again on Oct. 8.
Gracie Quarles' career spans 40 years teaching family and consumer sciences to middle schoolers in Louisa County. Now, she’s being nationally recognized for her dedication to the job.
This is her 41st year working with students. Quarles has helped them win leadership awards, but this year was her turn.
Quarles is looking forward to the future and inspiring young minds.
