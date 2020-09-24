Health officials seek to block Trump rally in Virginia

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Dayton International Airport, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Source: Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press | September 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 11:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia health official is warning of a “severe public health threat” if a planned campaign rally for President Donald Trump goes forward Friday evening.

Dr. Natasha Dwamena, a Department of Public Health district director, said in a letter Thursday that the estimated 4,000 people expected to attend Trump’s rally at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport would be breaking Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order generally banning gatherings of more than 250 people.

But it’s unlikely to make a difference, as the Trump campaign has routinely flouted public health guidelines intended to halt the spread of COVID-19.

