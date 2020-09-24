GRTC bus operator dies from COVID-19 complications

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC announced that a bus operator has died due to the COVID-19 virus. The bus company says they were notified of the death last night.
John Thrower, 49, was admitted to a local hospital on Aug. 16, and later died on Sept. 23.
The company described Thrower as a ‘beloved GRTC bus operator since 2015’.
“Last night, I heard the heartbreaking news that John Thrower passed. He was a bright and beautiful soul, and I was always inspired by the positive light he cast here at GRTC," GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said in a statement. "I mourn this tragic loss to our family and our community and extend my deepest condolences to his family and to all who knew him.”
Thrower leaves behind a wife, a son and extended family members.
Free counseling is available to all GRTC employees and their families through GRTC’s Employee Assistance Program.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.