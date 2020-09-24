Forecast: Rain moves back into the forecast this evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances will increase as we start out the weekend.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers likely, especially south of RIC. Lows in the upper 50s, high in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Few lingering showers early then becoming partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Early Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, high in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible, mainly at night due to a cold front moving through. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 70s (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
