941 COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Percent positivity rate drops to 5.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 144,433 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday - a 941 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,136 deaths with 10,806 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,119,729 tests have been given throughout the state. The positivity rate decreased at 5.1 percent - at the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Four new outbreaks were reported on Friday. The total number of outbreaks is 1,004. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 22,528 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,202 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,916 cases, 322 hospitalizations, 94 deaths
- Henrico: 5,399 cases, 427 hospitalizations, 211 deaths
- Richmond: 4,595 cases, 416 hospitalizations, 61 deaths
- Hanover: 1,286 cases, 98 hospitalizations, 37 deaths
- Petersburg: 734 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 266 cases, 29 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.