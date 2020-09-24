Coronavirus pandemic affecting Halloween 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ghouls and goblins won’t be filling the streets of Hanover Avenue this year, as the annual “Halloween on Hanover” event has been canceled.
The Fan District Association made the announcement on their Facebook page, citing CDC guidelines. In the same announcement, they urge parents to plan small, private events at their homes to avoid large crowds.
“It’s kind of a bummer; it’s my first year having a porch, I was excited to sit here and hand out candy...but I’m still planning on decorating and getting everything ready," said Fan resident, Savannah Reeves.
Others on Hanover Ave. call the event a staple of the neighborhood, which stretched multiple blocks in the neighborhood, drawing in princesses, monster, and superheroes of all ages.
The association is asking parents to instead do small gatherings on their porch or yards, while asking for alternative ideas, such as socially distanced costume parades, or decoration and costume showcases over Zoom.
Ideas can be submitted to the Fan District Association’s announcement post on Facebook, which can be found here.
“There was so many people, it was crazy! Actually, trying to park was insane, I was like ‘Oh, I can’t even get to my own house!’” Reeves said.
The town of Ashland, however, is hoping to keep other Halloween traditions alive this year. It is asking residents to volunteer as hosts, requiring them to put up special lawn signs so that trick-or-treaters know which families are comfortable to give out candy on Halloween night.
The Downtown Ashland Association released its plans, which makes for a near contactless night of trick-or-treating:
“You’ll put your candy outside, and you’ll invite trick or treaters up your walk, and when they come, you’ll give them a wide birth so that we all maintain our social distancing," said the association’s Executive Director, Maggie Longest.
She adds that all Ashland residents can sign up to become hosts, with the hopes that trick-or-treaters will be able to enjoy Halloween from every corner of town.
Longest also pointed out the simplicity in the idea, in the hopes that other localities may follow suit.
“For us, it’s taken three volunteers and some yard signs, and we would love to see communities all across the region take up this approach. The goal is simply to keep everybody outside and have that distance," she said.
More information on Ashland’s Halloween guidelines, including how to sign-up as a host, can be found here.
