Company hopes to match employers and employees with flexible jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a timely twist of fate, a new business project has launched in RVA aimed at helping parents find flexible jobs. It was set to open before the pandemic, but the president of the program now says what they’re offering is all the more relevant.
If there’s ever been a time that families have reimagined workflow and family flow, it’s now. Parents are pleading with employers for flexibility as they manage working from home, schooling from home, and every version in between.
Prospect Blue Flex wants to be a resource to help parents find a new career or a change.
“We are a resource and can help them build their resume and give them some tools to be able to eventually re-enter, and if they want to re-enter now, we can help them do that as well,” explained Meghan Mack, Prospect Blue Flex President and Chief Experience Officer.
The business was born out of the idea that stay-at-home moms or dads might benefit from a team helping to find a flexible return to work job. And that employers might benefit from some guidance on being flexible to land good employees.
“If you’d asked me six months ago, I would have said get the flex division running and staff these folks out there," said Mack. "I think now, I think the goal is really in the same venue but I think right now the goal is really to help these folks. Everyone’s struggling. We want to be a resource, whether it’s to help someone find a job, whether it’s to help a client, and a look at what their environment is and how we can help change their working environment.”
Prospect Blue has previously helped with legal and healthcare staffing. This particular venture is entirely steered toward flexible jobs. And attacks on both fronts - preparing companies to hire this type of candidate and preparing parents for those jobs.
“Be able to tell your story but tell it in a way that is succinct, and share it in a way that’s a broad overview of what you do," advised Mack. “Just because you don’t get paid, doesn’t mean you aren’t working. There are a lot of individuals out there who are running a PTA or running an auction or that is scheduling, and it encompasses as so much.”
Here is some additional information about how the business works and what services are offered:
How does this work? Does the client pay for these services? And what is the cost/commitment?
"There are a few different ways to approach it….
“If the client (company) is looking to fill a role we would charge them an hourly rate for this individual’s work…similar to a staffing firm but I try to stay away from drawing that parallel. This service is free to the candidate (or job seeker) unless they want to engage one of our other services such as becoming FLEX certified. Here we develop an online ciriculum (3-5 online trainings) so they can brush up on programs like excel or power point OR learn about dropbox/google doc’s. While there is a base structure for this program and we tweak to fit individual needs. We offer resume help for a fee as well.”
And does Prospect Blue FLEX just give moms tools to get the jobs? Does it find jobs for the moms/parents? Or does it just sort of negotiate job opportunities/train moms to negotiate?
"It’s two-fold. Through FLEX moms can get trailing on skills that are needed for remote work. And the company helps moms find jobs while also working with companies to identify remote/flex openings.
"We approach each situation individually. It is certainly not a one size fits all type of process….we speak directly with each candidate and learn about their professional background, we also make sure that they include any volunteer activities. Many have been heads of PTA, coordinating school auctions and festivals etc. Just because you don’t get paid does not mean you haven’t been working.
"In addition, we work with the clients who need to hire and essentially “match” based on skill set along with other variables. ProspectBlue wants to be there to assist in navigating all aspects of the job search and hiring process.
“Our goal is to also work with companies to help them develop strategies for hiring a FLEX workforce. COVID has forced employers to adapt and implement remote working processes in a record amount of time…this would not have happened under normal circumstances. We have come a long way in 6 months but there is still more to be done and we are ready to lead the charge.”
