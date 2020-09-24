Champions for Charity tournament raises money for ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Hitting the links for a good cause- that was the theme at Independence Golf Club on Thursday.
Lexus of Richmond hosted its Champions for Charity tournament, benefiting the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Lexus matched all donations made to the foundation up to $15,000.
One of the main messages for this event was that cancer does not take a break for a pandemic. Many families have children battling some form of cancer and are struggling. There are currently more than 100 children receiving treatment at the ASK Pediatric Clinic at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The pandemic caused many caregivers to deal with limited income, while some even lost their jobs.
12-year old Jack Becker was in attendance on Thursday. He’s a cancer survivor, battling Lymphoma in his kidneys for three and a half years, and ASK provided assistance to him and his family. Jack got the tournament going with a ceremonial first tee shot.
“When I was not feeling well, [ASK] came in and they gave me great opportunities and just gave a ton of support,” Jack said before his tee shot.
“Truly, the support, the resources, the guidance they provided is what has enabled us to have this journey successfully with Jack and enter into remission as a family that is whole and happy,” added Jack’s mother, Stephanie.
Rather than a typical shotgun start, this tournament scheduled staggered tee times to avoid a big crowd at the beginning and the end of the event.
For more information on the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, visit https://www.askccf.org/.
