3 arrested during protests outside RPD headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were arrested during protests outside Richmond Police Department Headquarters Wednesday night.
Police said a large group of people gathered at Monroe Park around 9 p.m. to protest the decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
They then marched to RPD’s Third Precinct on South Meadow Street and demonstrated there for about 30 minutes before heading to RPD headquarters along West Grace Street. Protesters stayed there for about four and a half hours.
“While outside RPD Headquarters, protesters were observed spray painting the building, attempting to blind police personnel by shining lasers at them multiple times and blocking traffic,” RPD said in a release.
Three people were arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing free passage and obstruction of justice.
