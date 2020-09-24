After historic flooding, $30 million approved for Chesterfield road improvements

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors announced they have approved the allocation of $30 million in bonds for road and drainage improvements within the county.
Road and drainage improvements were needed after the historic flooding that occurred on Aug. 15.
A significant portion of these funds will be used to improve the crossings on Otterdale Road which routinely flood during heavy rainstorms.
In addition to Otterdale Road, this funding will be used to improve other areas of concern throughout the county, including stream crossings such as:
- Otterdale Branch
- Horsepen Creek
- Blackman Creek
- Swift Creek
- Tomahawk Creek
The county can begin field work to develop a design plan with the goal of having a conceptual design to share with the public by spring 2021.
Construction would be anticipated to start in fall 2021 and community meetings will be held before then to explain construction timelines and potential traffic impacts.
For more information on other county road projects, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.