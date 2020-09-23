Woman shot, killed in Richmond

Woman shot, killed in Richmond
Police say a woman was shot and killed in Henrico’s East End. (Source: Karly Tinsley)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 23, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 5:25 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman was shot and killed in Richmond early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North 25th Street for reports of gunfire and a person down.

After arriving on the scene, police located a woman with a gunshot wound.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.