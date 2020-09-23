Valentine Museum hosting 10th season of series about impacts of 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Valentine Museum will be hosting the 10th season of the five-event series called Controversy/History, which will focus on the evolving impacts of 2020.
“The Richmond community that entered 2020 is not the same community we find ourselves a part of today,” Valentine Director Martin said. “2020 has truly been a year of historic change, and it only makes sense to use our conversation series Controversy/History to examine those changes, how they have impacted the people of the Richmond Region and what we can do as a community to move forward together.”
The five-series virtual events will include:
- Oct. 6: 2020 and Voting
- Nov. 3: 2020 and Mental Health
- Dec. 1: 2020 and Business
- Jan. 5, 2021: 2021 and Education
- Feb. 2, 2021: 2021 and Activism
All events will start from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Each virtual event will include an exciting lineup of guest speakers discussing contemporary issues and how 2020 has either upended or reinforced Richmond’s history, followed by questions from the audience and action steps for those inspired to get involved.
