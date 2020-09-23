UVA travel restrictions will not affect athletes, coaches, athletic staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new travel restrictions launched Wednesday at the University of Virginia don’t apply to everyone. UVA athletes will be able to travel to and from games, and teams from competing schools will be allowed to travel to Charlottesville
Jim Daves, the Athletics Director for Football Media Relations, says because of NCAA policies, the travel restriction does not apply when it comes to athletes heading to competition.
Daves says this has been the reality since June. UVA ruled that NCAA sanctioned events such as practices and games are an exception and not subject to gathering limits and travel restrictions.
On the flip side, visiting athletic teams and their official guests, referees, and approved ticketed fans are exempt from the travel restriction.
However, he points out athletes at UVA are under strict conditions and cannot leave the Charlottesville area unless it is for a game. If an athlete needs to leave the area, Daves says they must file a special request and get approval.
While some may raise the question of special treatment, UVA third year Matthew Caruso sees these new rules as a way students outside the athletic department can contribute and ensure sports can continue safely.
“It would be nice for students to be bringing visitors as we wished or go out and see them as we wished, but it is a sacrifice I’m willing to make to get sports back," he said.
Hoos football will travel for the first time on October 3 to face Clemson for an 8 p.m. kick-off in Death Valley.
