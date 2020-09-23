University of Richmond president stepping down in 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - University of Richmond President Ronald A. Crutcher announced on Wednesday that he will be stepping down in 2022.
Crutcher asked the Board of Trustees to prepare to start the search for his successor and hopes to have them taking over no later than July 1, 2022.
“Prior to the end of my initial five-year term, which concluded on June 30, 2020, I was honored to accept the Board’s invitation to continue to serve as Richmond’s President. I conveyed at the time that I felt an extension of no longer than two years would be desirable, helpful, and appropriate,” Crutcher said in his announcement.
Crutcher said he was originally planning on making the announcement this spring, but wants to give the university enough time - due to disruptions and challenges caused by the pandemic - to find his replacement.
Following a sabbatical, Crutcher will return to the faculty as a university professor.
