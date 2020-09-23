RPD: 1 killed, 3 injured in crash involving motorcycle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and three others were injured following a crash involving a motorcycle in Richmond.
Police were called around 6:23 p.m. to a crash involving a Toyota Avalon and motorcycle at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Chicago Avenue.
RPD said hree people in the Toyota were taken to the hospital, where one passenger died.
The motorcyclist was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
