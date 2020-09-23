Police identify woman shot, killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman was shot and killed in Richmond early Wednesday morning.
At approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North 25th Street for reports of gunfire and a person down.
After arriving on the scene, police found Rosalind P. Gibson, a woman in her 40s, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
