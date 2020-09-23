News to Know for Sept. 23: GRTC shuttles for voting; Senate debate tonight; Trump rally in Virginia; Townhall on COVID-19 in jails

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Another gorgeous weather day, but we’ll have some haziness (maybe) from western wildfires.
Highs will be in the upper 70s.
At approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North 25th Street for reports of gunfire and a person down.
The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Starting on Sept. 23, the GRTC will be offering riders access to the absentee voting polls at the city’s new Office of the General Registrar.
The new registrar’s office is a larger facility with more room to practice social distancing for in-person voting.
This comes after Mayor Levar Stoney urged the city registrar to work with GRTC to create a shuttle service from city hall to the new General Registrar’s Office throughout the early voting period.
President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Newport News on Friday, Sept. 25.
The “Make America Great Again” rally will be at 9 p.m. at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport along Bland Boulevard.
For information on general admission, click here.
NBC12 will air the first debate between U.S. Senator Mark Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gade.
The debate will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on NBC12.
The debate is being moderated by Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press.
Dr. Danny Avula and Richmond City Sheriff Antoinette Irving will hold a town hall discussion over concerns about COVID-19 in the city’s jails.
The town hall will be live-streamed on the Richmond City Health District’s Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Family and friends of inmates, including the general public, are invited to attend.
Chesterfield Schools' superintendent sent an email to parents notifying them that schools will be ready to welcome some students with special needs back into the classroom on Sept. 29.
After that, the board will decide when to allow the next wave of students to return, which will include pre-K through 3rd grades. When they do, those students will have a mix of both virtual and in-person learning.
Those who are learning at home will be able to join their in-person classmates virtually at various points throughout the day.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he will introduce an ordinance to the city council to establish a funding source for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF).
Stoney said the dedicated funding would leverage other affordable housing funding from state and federal governments to make it possible to create 10,000 new affordable housing units.
If the mayor’s ordinance passes, then the funding stream would stabilize annual allocations, the Stoney Administration says.
Dunkin' is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving away coffee and taking the day over as “National Dunkin' Day.”
Dunkin' fans can also enter for the chance to win a National Dunkin' Daycare package which includes Dunkin' ready-to-drink iced coffee, K-Cup® pods, packaged coffee, Post Cereals made with Dunkin' coffee, Dunkin' Extra Extra Creamer Singles, tumblers, masks, stickers, temporary tattoos, tote bags and other surprises.
“For the chance to receive a National Dunkin' Daycare package, fans can comment on Dunkin’s Instagram or Twitter post on September 23 with the emoji that best describes themselves before having their Dunkin' and tag a friend using #NationalDunkinDaySweepstakes,” a release said.
A total of 100 winners will be chosen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 23.
I have measured out my life with coffee spoons - T.S Eliot
