NCAA officially approves moving D1 fall championships to spring of 2021

The NCAA made the official announcement Tuesday afternoon. The move comes after fall championships were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Championship brackets will feature 75% of the normal amount of teams with the FCS playoffs set to feature 16 teams, instead of the usual 24 teams, in the spring of 2021. Sports impacted are men’s cross country, women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s water polo.