Man sentenced in shooting death at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man will serve 20 years in prison in connection to the shooting death of a man at an Henrico apartment complex.
Bobby Morrell Patterson, Jr. was originally charged with first-degree murder, robbery and firearm charges but had all of those Nolle Prosequi. However, he did plead guilty to a new charge of murder: non capital felony.
He was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 20 suspended, so he will serve 20 years in prison.
Police arrived on the scene and found an adult male with injuries near a front door. First responders provided emergency care; however, the victim, Rico Rashad Robinson, 30, of Henrico, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two other people were also arrested in connection.
