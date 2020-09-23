Man sentenced in shooting death at Henrico apartment complex

Bobby Morrell Patterson, Jr. (Source: Henrico Police)
September 23, 2020

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man will serve 20 years in prison in connection to the shooting death of a man at an Henrico apartment complex.

Bobby Morrell Patterson, Jr. was originally charged with first-degree murder, robbery and firearm charges but had all of those Nolle Prosequi. However, he did plead guilty to a new charge of murder: non capital felony.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 20 suspended, so he will serve 20 years in prison.

The shooting happened on Jan. 3 at the Oakmeade Apartments along Airport Place.

Police arrived on the scene and found an adult male with injuries near a front door. First responders provided emergency care; however, the victim, Rico Rashad Robinson, 30, of Henrico, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other people were also arrested in connection.

