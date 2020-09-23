Kill the urge to splurge

Often times retailers will send out coupons and upcoming sales that might be hard to resist. But if you are on a strict budget for a couple of months, paying down debt, Sara Rathner a personal finance expert with NerdWallet says unsubscribe. “Stop getting all of those email alerts about sales you don’t need to shop as often as you get those alerts. Some retailers email you multiple times a week, even multiples times a day,” says Rathner.