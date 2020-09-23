Kill the urge to splurge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -We all do it-- open our emails-- see an amazing deal and “click” buy! It’s so easy these days to shop. In fact stores try to make it as easy as possible-- online.
It’s a game-- so outsmart the game and stop buying when it’s not in your budget.
The number one things you can do is unsubscribe your email from retail websites.
Often times retailers will send out coupons and upcoming sales that might be hard to resist. But if you are on a strict budget for a couple of months, paying down debt, Sara Rathner a personal finance expert with NerdWallet says unsubscribe. “Stop getting all of those email alerts about sales you don’t need to shop as often as you get those alerts. Some retailers email you multiple times a week, even multiples times a day,” says Rathner.
Anytime you can put a little space between you adding an item to your “online cart” do it!
Click and buy is so easy now-- retailers know it and their email deals are designed to get your attention.
Go on hiatus from these emails for just a little bit and see if your budget thanks you.
