Henrico woman sentenced in murder of husband

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Varina woman was sentenced to prison on Sept. 23 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection to her husband’s death.
Lisa Ann Gilbert was sentenced to 40 years with 25 suspended so she will serve a total of 15 years in prison.
In Nov. 2019, police were called to the 1000 block of Mill Road at 11:25 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
A court affidavit states Lisa Ann Gilbert called 911 and told dispatchers there was an emergency at her home on Mill Road.
"Mrs. Gilbert told the Communications Officer that she shot him and also stated “I killed him”," the affidavit stated.
Gilbert also told dispatchers she, “had been involved in multiple domestic disputes with the individual.”
A neighbor of the victim, Floyd Jacob Gilbert Jr., 69, said on many occasions he heard arguments coming from the home. Police said they were also called to the home three previous times in 2019 for domestic violence calls before the murder.
