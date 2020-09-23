Henrico crews prepare for water main break season after road closes due to break

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers can expect part of Gaskins Road near Broad Street to be closed until late Thursday afternoon due to a water main break.
Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Henrico County public utility crews received a call about the break in the southbound lane in the 3900 block of Gaskins Road between Broad Street and Mayland Drive.
The break left a small river flowing over the roadway before the water was cut off.
“We’re well aware of the impact not only that is causes to the businesses who are out of water, but also to the commuters,” said Henrico Director of Public Utilities Bentley Chan. “We work very diligently with our partners with police and public works.”
Henrico Police put detours in place for drivers. According to the Henrico County Government social media pages, three customers were impacted by the water main break.
“Once we pump out the hole, we’ll be able to get a good idea of the damage and the surrounding damage to the roadway,” Chan said.
Once the repairs or replacements have been made to the roughly 40-year-old PVC pipe, crews with public works will have to come out and repair the buckling roadway.
Meanwhile, Chan said water main breaks this time of year are common.
“Our season for water main breaks usually ends up being from October/November to March/April,” he added.
Chan said drastic changes from summer temperatures to fall and winter ones typically lead to these kinds of breaks out in the community.
“We’re on higher alert with our staff as they’re driving around doing regular maintenance activities,” he said.
During the season, Chan added there are additional crews on call for these emergency situations.
There are also some things residents should be on the lookout for as well when it comes to these kinds of breaks.
“You can see water coming up from the seams of pavement, and also loss of water flow or pressure within buildings,” Chan said.
The hope is to reopen the southbound lanes of Gaskins Road by late Thursday afternoon
If you happen to see something of concern related to public utilities, call (804) 501-4275.
