GRTC suspends Pulse service due to downtown protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has suspended its Pulse service for the rest of the night due to protests in downtown Richmond in response to the Breonna Taylor case.
Officials said the suspension is due to protester activity on Broad Street.
“Previous protestor activity on Route 78 caused significant delays, but this route has now concluded normal evening service,” a release said.
GRTC said other routes may be impacted with delays and detours. Buses are being detoured around all protester areas and stops may be missed.
“We apologize to our riders for the inconvenience, and thank them for their patience and understanding as we strive to provide safe service tonight," a release said.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.