Forecast: A gorgeous first FULL day of Autumn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another gorgeous weather day, but we’ll have some haziness (maybe) from western wildfires. Rain chance ramping up for Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Haze from western wildfires returns to dim sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Starting Partly sunny, then turning mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers. Rain possible at any point. Lows upper 50s, high around 70 (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of a few showers. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 30%)
