Dr. Avula, Sheriff Irving to address COVID-19 concerns in jails

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Danny Avula and Richmond City Sheriff Antoinette Irving will hold a town hall discussion over concerns about COVID-19 in the city’s jails.
This comes after on Sept. 2, a total of 91 COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the Richmond City Justice Center.
The town hall will be live-streamed on the Richmond City Health District’s Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Family and friends of inmates, including the general public, are invited to attend.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.