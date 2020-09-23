Dr. Avula, Sheriff Irving to address COVID-19 concerns in jails

Dr. Danny Avula and Richmond City Sheriff Antoinette Irving will hold a town hall discussion over concerns about COVID-19 in the city’s jails. (Source: Hunter Bryn)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 23, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 6:15 AM

This comes after on Sept. 2, a total of 91 COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the Richmond City Justice Center.

This comes after on Sept. 2, a total of 91 COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the Richmond City Justice Center.

[ Sheriff: 91 COVID-19 cases at the Richmond City Justice Center ]

The town hall will be live-streamed on the Richmond City Health District’s Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Family and friends of inmates, including the general public, are invited to attend.

