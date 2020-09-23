902 COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Percent positivity rate drops to 5.3%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 143,492 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Thursday - a 902 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,113 deaths with 10,769 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,098,320 tests have been given throughout the state. The positivity rate decreased at 5.3 percent - at the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
One new outbreak were reported on Thursday. The total number of outbreaks is 1,000. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 22,352 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,202 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,870 cases, 322 hospitalizations, 94 deaths
- Henrico: 5,371 cases, 424 hospitalizations, 210 deaths
- Richmond: 4,578 cases, 416 hospitalizations, 61 deaths
- Hanover: 1,265 cases, 97 hospitalizations, 36 deaths
- Petersburg: 732 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 261 cases, 27 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.