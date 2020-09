Arriving officers made contact with hospital police who advised that they located Ms. Dunman in a secured area of the hospital. Detectives with the homicide division responded and conducted their preliminary investigation. The scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigators. There were no obvious signs of foul play. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office took possession of the decedent and an autopsy will be performed.

Sgt. Angie Willhite | Shreveport Police Department