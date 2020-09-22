18-year-old’s body recovered after crash on I-95 ramp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the body of an 18-year-old male suspect has been recovered from the James River after a crash on an I-95 ramp in Richmond.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the Bells Road ramp off I-95 in Richmond.
Police say five juveniles jumped out of a stolen car after crashing it and tried to take off on foot.
One juvenile girl was caught immediately by the side of the road.
Three of the suspects, all juvenile males, jumped in the river.
According to the police, they were ordered to come out. Two of the juvenile suspects surrendered, but the third refused.
Police say they lost sight of the third juvenile male in the water.
The fourth and final juvenile suspect was found in the nearby woods.
All juveniles were returned to their legal guardians.
Crews from Richmond Police, State Police, Chesterfield Police and Fire were on the scene assisting with the search. A State Police helicopter scanned the river and sonar crews were called in to search the water.
There is no word yet on what lead up to the crash.
