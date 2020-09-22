Virginia fall preview: Seasonable Autumn expected

For the final week of September into the first week of October, we will likely continue with cooler than average temperatures. The “average” for this time of the year is upper 70s, so we can expect low/mid 70s and upper 60s to be common for the next few weeks. The Climate Prediction Center outlines cooler than average temperatures for the eastern 2/3rds of the U.S. in the next 10 to 14 days.