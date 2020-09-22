Virginia fall preview: Seasonable Autumn expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Autumn in Virginia can arguably bring the most beautiful weather out of any season if the weather pattern is cooperative, and if you love fall, you’ve been treated to an early start to fall-like weather.
Cool, crisp weather closed out the final week of summer as Canadian high pressure took control of our weather. High temperatures the last several days have been in the mid to upper 60s, which is 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average for mid September.
People often complain that we don’t see much of a fall in Virginia and go straight from summer to winter. But if early indications hold, this year will bring an extended period of “real fall”.
For the final week of September into the first week of October, we will likely continue with cooler than average temperatures. The “average” for this time of the year is upper 70s, so we can expect low/mid 70s and upper 60s to be common for the next few weeks. The Climate Prediction Center outlines cooler than average temperatures for the eastern 2/3rds of the U.S. in the next 10 to 14 days.
But starting in October and lasting through November/December, we likely switch to a slightly warmer than average weather pattern across much of the U.S.
A few weeks ago, NBC12 wrote about how a La Nina is likely to develop by winter, and that may mean bad news for snow lovers due to warmer than average weather.
Keep in mind the “average” temperature keeps getting cooler as we get later in fall (the average high temperature on October 1 is 76, but by Halloween it’s 67), so this likely means 70s will be rule throughout much of the month of October too.
NOAA predicts rainfall/precipitation to be near average during the fall season in Virginia.
Fall can sometimes bring severe weather as colder airmasses begin to surge southward across the U.S., clashing with any leftover warm/humid air. As one example, last year on Halloween there was a Tornado Watch across Central Virginia.
