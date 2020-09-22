VCU aims to increase registrations on National Voter Registration Day

For example, changing a mailing address, having an incorrect ID, or an inability to access polling locations may inhibit students from voting. Students registering to vote in Virginia for the first time must do so at least 22 days before the election. They also may run into an issue if they do not have a state ID. A state ID is not required at the polls, but an identification number must be provided when students register online. If someone doesn’t have a state ID, they must mail in a voter registration form, according to Doane.