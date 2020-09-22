Trump says he’ll announce Supreme Court pick by Friday or Saturday; 4th Circuit judge on list

President Donald Trump said Monday that he would announce a replacement for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by either Friday or Saturday.
During a morning interview on “Fox and Friends,” the president said the administration wanted to pay its respects to Ginsburg, who died Friday night from complications with cancer, before announcing a nominee later this week.
Ginsburg, 87, was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and praised as a champion for women’s rights. The Supreme Court announced that Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday and will lie at the Capitol on Friday.
Trump said he has narrowed his pick to five women. That shortlist includes Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in Chicago, Judge Barbara Lagoa of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta, Judge Allison Jones Rushing of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond and Kate Todd, a deputy White House counsel.
The president did not disclose his other picks during Monday’s interview.
“They’re all very smart,” Trump said.
The president nominated Barrett for the 7th Circuit, which runs jurisdiction in Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, in 2017. Her anti-abortion views have made her a favorite among conservatives.
She also clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia after she graduated from Notre Dame University Law School.
Rushing was also nominated by Trump in 2018 to serve in the 4th Circuit, which includes Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia. She also clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas and was a partner at Williams & Connolly in Washington, D.C. When Trump appointed her to the 4th Circuit, which covers federal jurisdictions in North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina and Maryland, LGBT and civil rights groups were quick to denounce the choice, The Washington Post reported at the time, citing her internship with a conservative Christian nonprofit that famously defended the Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding.
But Lagoa, who has strong ties to Florida — a key battleground state for the president and his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Bidden — is also a top contender.
The 11th circuit runs jurisdiction in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
