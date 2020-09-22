Trump says he’ll announce Supreme Court pick by Friday or Saturday; 4th Circuit judge on list

Rushing was also nominated by Trump in 2018 to serve in the 4th Circuit, which includes Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia. She also clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas and was a partner at Williams & Connolly in Washington, D.C. When Trump appointed her to the 4th Circuit, which covers federal jurisdictions in North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina and Maryland, LGBT and civil rights groups were quick to denounce the choice, The Washington Post reported at the time, citing her internship with a conservative Christian nonprofit that famously defended the Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding.