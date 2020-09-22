Suspect sought after stealing $100 worth of candy from convenience store

Richmond police say a suspect is being sought after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of candy from a convenience store. (Source: Richmond Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 22, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT - Updated September 22 at 9:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a suspect is being sought after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of candy from a convenience store.

On Sept. 13, police say an unknown man entered the BP located in the 2600 block of East Main Street, removed a garbage bag from his pants and filled it full of candy.

The suspect left the store and was last seen walking to a hatchback vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

