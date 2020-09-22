Sales tax rate changes in Central Virginia beginning next month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beginning Oct. 1, the sales and use tax rate in Central Virginia will increase.
The region’s sales and use tax rates will increase by .7% percent for a total of 6%.
This includes the 4.3% state tax, the .7% regional state tax and the 1% local option tax.
The increase, which was approved by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly, applies to sales made in:
- The city of Richmond
- Charles City County
- Chesterfield
- Goochland
- Hanover (including the town of Ashland)
- Henrico
- New Kent
- Powhatan
This adjusted sales and use tax rate does not apply to food purchased for human consumption, such as groceries, or essential personal hygiene products, as both are taxed at a reduced rate.
For more information on the sales and use tax rate in Virginia, click here.
