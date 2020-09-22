Sales tax rate changes in Central Virginia beginning next month

The region’s sales and use tax rates will increase by .7% percent for a total of 6%. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 22, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 12:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beginning Oct. 1, the sales and use tax rate in Central Virginia will increase.

The region’s sales and use tax rates will increase by .7% percent for a total of 6%.

This includes the 4.3% state tax, the .7% regional state tax and the 1% local option tax.

The increase, which was approved by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly, applies to sales made in:

  • The city of Richmond
  • Charles City County
  • Chesterfield
  • Goochland
  • Hanover (including the town of Ashland)
  • Henrico
  • New Kent
  • Powhatan

This adjusted sales and use tax rate does not apply to food purchased for human consumption, such as groceries, or essential personal hygiene products, as both are taxed at a reduced rate.

For more information on the sales and use tax rate in Virginia, click here.

