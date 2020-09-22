Police searching for juvenile suspect in James River after crash on I-95 ramp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews from multiple departments are searching for a suspect in the James River after a crash on the Bells Road ramp off I-95 in Richmond.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Police say five juveniles got out of a stolen car and tried to take off on foot.
Three of them were taken into police custody and two others are missing.
Police believe one of the suspects jumped into the river, witnesses say he went under water and has not been seen since.
Crews from Richmond Police, State Police, Chesterfield Police and Fire are all on scene.
A State Police helicopter is scanning the river and sonar crews have been called in to search the water.
No word yet on what lead up to the crash.
This is a developing story.
